Wallace takes aim as Pirates Under-16s win at Whinmoor

Scarborough Pirates Under-16s claimed their third win of the season in a closely-contested 24-22 away win at Whinmoor near Leeds.

Joe Wallace’s 100% goal conversion rate was the difference between the two sides who scored four tries each throughout the game.

The home team were the first to make their mark following an early knock-on by the Pirates near their own line and some crisp passing saw them scoring in the corner.

The Scarborough boys soon hit back when industrious prop Zak Kirk scored with a trademark burst from close range.

They increased their lead when man-of-the-match Tristan Mustoe scored a try following a strong run and some deft footwork which typified his play throughout the game.

Whimoor got back on level terms with a score just before half-time making it 12-12 at the break and all was to play for in the second half.

The Pirates again took the lead when loose-forward Jordan Pickard followed up on his impressive defensive display with a jinking lateral run and finding enough of a gap to touch down for the first try of the half.

However, Whinmoor remained dogged throughout and scored two tries in quick succession, critically their last one was near enough the touchline to make the conversion too difficult giving them a 22-18 lead going into the final 10 minutes of the end-to-end encounter.

With both sides eager for the win, defences remained strong until forward Harry Cowell, making an impressive return from injury, bustled his way to the try line and scored at the side of the posts, resulting in an easier conversion which proved to be the decider for the Pirates.

The Pirates return home to take on Sheffield Hawks this Sunday at Hunmanby Sports Club, kick-off at 11.00am.