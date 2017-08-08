Aldcroft to start England's World Cup opener

Former Scarborough RUFC youngster Zoe Aldcroft has been handed a starting spot for England Womens’ World Cup opener against Spain in Ireland tomorrow.

England are defending champions having won the tournament in France in 2014 when they beat Canada in the final, and are ranked the number one side in the world off the back of a nine-match winning streak.

Number-eight Sarah Hunter leads the team that includes nine players who will make their Women’s Rugby World Cup debuts including Vickii Cornborough, Heather Kerr, Sarah Bern, Harriett Millar-Mills, Izzy Noel-Smith, Abbie Scott and Aldcroft who all start in the pack.

The Red Roses played Spain, who are ranked eighth in the world, at the last Women’s Rugby World Cup which resulted in a comfortable 45-5 victory.

The game will be broadcast live on ITV 4 with kick-off at 2pm with radio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and live text commentary on World Rugby’s website.

England then take on Italy on Sunday at Billings Park UCD, Dublin, 2.30pm, live on ITV1, before their final group game against USA on Thursday August 17.