Annual memorial match for Mo set for Easter Monday return

Friends and family of the late Andrew ‘Mo’ Stevenson will gather for the fifth annual memorial match in his honour on Easter Monday, April 17.

The event will be hosted once again at Scarborough RUFC’s Silver Royd ground, and will get under way with a tag rugby tournament at noon.

There will then be a game between a Mo Stevenson XV and a side in honour of another popular clubman Keith Marshall, who also sadly passed away in 2015.

The main event kicks off at 2.45pm, before presentations and a charity auction in the clubhouse from 4.15pm.

There will then be live music local singer and Scarborough RUFC Valkyries player Laura Welburn and friends.

There is also a two-course lunch on offer, which will be served at 1.15pm.

Contact John Stevenson on stevensonjstv@btinternet.com