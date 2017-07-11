Coates and Hughes thrilled by Lions Tour experience

Scarborough RUFC president-elect David Coates and board member Jim Hughes have just returned from watching the British & Irish Lions' epic 1-1 Test Series draw in New Zealand.

After losing the First Test, Warren Gatland's Lions battled back to win the second Test and set up a decider in Wellington.

The sides couldn't be separated and a 15-15 draw resulted in a share of the spoils.

On the experience the pair enjoyed in New Zealand, Hughes said: "The tour went very well. We visited Rotorua for the match against the Maori All Blacks, the day was wet and cold (well it is winter after all).

"Rotorua did not smell like it usually does the damp reduced the smell. The Lions fans were everywhere and from all four home countries, it really was a sea of red.

"The day after many could be found at the major tourist attractions.

Hughes (left) and Coates prepare for a speed boat ride in New Zealand

"Next stop Hamilton for the game against The Chiefs, Lions fans outnumber and outsinging the home fans. Hamilton is a business city so not much touristy things to do.

"From there we went to Napier, the art deco capital of the world and a most beautiful city (there was no game there). A long 15k cycle ride in the morning and then the art deco tour in the afternoon.

"Next stop a quick visit to Auckland for the First Test, disappointing result but again massive support for the Lions.

"We left Auckland to go to New Plymouth, no game but a beautiful city on the way to Wellington, cycle rides and a visit to Mt. Taranaki.

"All the above stops were of two nights and all of them hosted by New Zealand folk as part of the "Adopt a Lion" promotion that was started by some locals who were annoyed at the cost of accommodation. Over 1,500 people in New Zealand are hosting fans free of charge in their own homes.

"Leaving early we arrived in Wellington for the game against the Hurricanes. Lions everywhere, outnumbering the locals, filling the pubs and all good-natured.

"Throughout New Zealand there are thousands of fans ... we were wonderfully greeted by the NZ fans."