England coach applauds Aldcroft after winning World Cup debut

England Womens coach Simon Middleton was left impressed by former Scarborough RUFC junior Zoe Aldcroft's World Cup debut as she shone in their 56-5 win against Spain.

Middleton said: “You only have to look at the impact some of the young players had today like Sarah Bern, Zoe Aldcroft, Megan Jones. A lot of the young kids were terrific. We’re confident in all of the squad so there will be changes."

Middleton admitted there's room for improvement from his side going forward, adding: "I think it was a typical World Cup opening game.

"Full credit to Spain as they never stopped coming at us with great energy and commitment and I think we’ll get that in every game.

"First half, I don’t think we matched their work rate and we made a few too many errors with the ball, we were a little bit too loose and a little bit impatient.

“In the second half we were much more patient and we talked about playing to our processes a little bit more, and working harder to stay within the plan and structure of what we were doing.

Aldcroft and her teammates celebrate at the final whistle

“Scoring 50 points with 10 tries is fantastic, so it is a great start for us but, as we’ve talked about in the circle at the end, that is exactly what it is, a start and there is plenty more to come.”

Middleton is likely to rotate his side for England's next group game against Italy on Sunday.

Kick off at Billings Park UCD, Dublin, is 2.30pm and the game is live on ITV1 from 2pm.