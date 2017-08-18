New Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith takes positives from defeat

New Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith remained positive despite his side being edged out 21-19 at Driffield in the first pre-season friendly.

New coach Smith took a lot of positives from the game, none more than the return of Harry Domett, the Kiwi pulling on a Scarborough shirt for the first time in 678 days, since his serious knee injury against Hull in 2015.

Smith said: “There were far more positives to take from the game than negatives.

“The guys equipped themselves really well against a strong Driffield side who play in the league above us.

“I’m not naive enough to think that we don’t have things to work on, we have plenty of hard work to do before the season starts next month.”

Smith was delighted by the performance of his young talents, including try-scorer Aaron Wilson and 17-year-olds Euan Govier and Jonty Holloway.

“The young lads did very well,” added Smith.

“They have great potential to go on and be very talented rugby players, if they work hard and keep improving I’m sure they will do just that.”

The new coach was also delighted by the return from long-term injuries of flying Kiwi Domett and aggressive utility man Phil Stewart.

Smith added: “Both Harry and Phil have been out for a long time, so to get them back in action was good.

“They both have a lot of experience to offer the group, and in Harry’s situation, his step-brother is due to come over from New Zealand to play for us this season, so I know he’ll want to be fit and firing to go come the first game.”

Scarborough take on Hemel Hempstead, coached by former Scarborough stalwart Jason Lowde, this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to a tough game, Jason will have his team firing,” added Smith.