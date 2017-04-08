Scarborough edge 10-try thriller against Hullensians

Scarborough made it nine wins in the last ten with an entertaining but unconvincing win against visitors Hullensians’ following a 10-try thriller at a sun-drenched Silver Royd.

The Seasiders grabbed a 5-0 lead within three minutes of the start when number eight Isaac Faamau powered over from close range.

They raced to a 12-3 lead but were pegged back at 12-10 on the half-hour before an exchange of tries saw the Humbersiders lead 17-15 with a try on the stroke of half-time.

A couple of tries early in the second half saw Scarborough lead 25-17 before Hull struck back with a converted effort of their own to narrow the margin to a single point at 25-24.

A further exchange of tries saw Scarborough lead 32-29 going into the final five minutes before the men from Silver Royd were awarded a penalty try in the 80th minute.

Tom Harrison converted for a 39-29 lead.

The visitors kicked an injury-time penalty to earn themselves a losing bonus point to add to the try bonus point for scoring four.

Scarborough once again were rewarded with a try bonus point which their positive play and six touchdowns thoroughly deserved.

FULL REPORT BY DAVE CAMPBELL AND PICTURES BY ANDY STANDING IN THURSDAY’S SCARBOROUGH NEWS.