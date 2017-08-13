Scarborough edged out in friendly at Driffield

Scarborough RUFC were edged out 21-19 by hosts Driffield in their first pre-season friendly on Friday evening.

The visitors started brightly and deservedly took the lead when new YDO James Perrett broke the line and galloped home from half-way to touch down.

Driffield hit back with a try of their own before Aaron Wilson restored Scarborough's lead with a superb catch and drive.

With both sides regularly rotating their players it was difficult to get any fluidity, but in the second half it was Driffield who looked the better side and they ran in two further tries.

Simon Smith's men did not throw the towel in and hit back with a try of their own to reduce their arrears to 21-19 at the full-time whistle.

New coach Smith will take a lot of positives from the game, none more than the return of Harry Domett, the Kiwi pulling on a Scarborough shirt for the first time in 678 days, since his serious knee injury against Hull in 2015.