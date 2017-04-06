Scarborough host Hullensians without a host of key men

Having completed the double over Heath RFC with a 24-16 win on the road last week, Scarborough taken on Hullensians at Silver Royd on Saturday in the penultimate game of the season.

That success in west Yorkshire was the club’s eighth win in nine games going back to the start of the year and they’ll be looking to continue that run with victory over the Humbersiders.

However it won’t be easy given their increasing injury list which includes skipper Matty Jones, Devin Ibanez, Drew Govier, James Leach and long term victim Harry Domett.

Youth development officer and centre Graham Hogg has also played his last game for the club last week, the former Scotland Sevens international is returning to Scotland to take on a role with the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) in the Glasgow area.

Recalled to the squad for this one is centre Paul White and prop Paul Taylor while Alex Rowley comes in for the unavailable Jordon Wakeham at scrum-half and newcomer Jacob Flapen is also included in the 18.

Hullensians have won only twice in their last nine games and only one on the road this season.

Last week they disposed of bottom club Acklam with a 35-25 win on Humberside having been involved in the biggest upset of the season when they went down 52-19 at Acklam back in November.

Elsewhere this weekend; on Saturday the Vikings are on the road at Driffield and the Danesmen are at Malton.

On Sunday the club’s women’s team, the Valkryies take on Acklam in their final game of the season; kick-off 2pm.