Scarborough ready to kick-off pre-season at Driffield

Scarborough RUFC get their pre-season action under way this week when they take on Driffield on Friday evening.

The first-team travel to Kelleythorpe for new coach Simon Smith’s first match in charge of the Silver Royd club.

That is followed by a Vikings/Danesman mixed clash against Garforth on Saturday.

The club then wrap-up their pre-season diary with a double-header against Hemel Hempstead, where former player and coach Jason Lowde is now based.

The Vikings take on Hemel’s second-string at 1pm, before the side’s two first teams lock horns at 3pm, both at Silver Royd.

Smith’s side were pencilled in to play in round one of the Yorkshire Shield on Saturday August 26, but have received a bye in that competition.

Rather than slotting in another friendly, coach Smith, who landed back in the UK from a stint coaching in the USA last week, is holding a training session at Silver Royd.

The first-team then open their Yorkshire One season at home to Keighley on Saturday September 2.