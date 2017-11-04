Scarborough RUFC edged out by Heath in cracking clash

Scarborough lost for the first this season at Silver Royd following a full blooded Yorkshire One clash with the outcome in doubt to the very end.

With Heath unbeaten on the road and the Seasiders having a 100% home record, something had to give.

And for the home side having to start without Phil Stewart, injured in the warm-up and Harry Domett a late withdrawal with flu they started with a distinct disadvantage.

Heath raced away for a try by centre Jordan Bradbrook in the first minute of the game and led until Scarborough’s Tom Ratcliffe went over for a try he converted himself to level the scores at 7-7 in the 17th minute.

Further tries for the visitors in the 21st and 39th minutes saw them pull away at 19-7 before a try from Scarborough’s Billy Parker cut the lead to 19-14 at the break.

In an attritional second half an improved home side cut the lead to 19-17 with a Ratcliffe penalty in the 44th minute.

It looked as if Jack Anderson had clinched the game with a couple minutes to go but the Scarborough wing was bundled into touch at the corner flag.

A penalty took the visitors upfield and they snatched a late try when Bradbrook went over for his third of the game and a 24-17 win.

