Scarborough RUFC get off to a winning start against Keighley

Scarborough RUFC claimed a fine 36-21 home win against Keighley in their Yorkshire One opener.

A 60-minute period of total rugby blew away the challenge of visitors Keighley in the opening game of the season at Silver Royd and although they came back strongly near the end they always played second fiddle to a slick Scarborough outfit.

Scarborough RUFC in action against Keighley

Keighley kicked off but pressure from the Seasiders pinned them in their own half and it took until the 15th minute for the home side to take the lead, left wing Jonty Holloway scampering over following a superb flicked pass from No 8 Ben Martin.

The latter followed this with a touchdown of his own from the base of an attacking scrum with fly-half Tom Harrison adding the extras for 12-0. Holloway added a second touchdown following an outrageous dummy for 17-0 at the break.

And they extended the lead to 24-0 just after the break when a long clearance from defence by Harrison saw fullback Jim Perrett power past a flat defence kick ahead, gather and score.

Harrison converted for 24-0.

Holloway completed his hat-trick for 31-0 in the 45th minute. Keighley reduced the arrears with a converted try for 31-7 before Perrett touched down for his second five pointer for 36-7.

A late revival saw Keighley score a couple of late converted tries to give the scoreline respectability at 36-21 which flattered the West Yorkshiremen.