Scarborough RUFC return to winning ways at Hullensians

Scarborough RUFC bounced back from last week’s home defeat by Heath running in four tries to earn a bonus-point 29-17 win at Hullensians and leapfrog Heath back into second place in Yorkshire One.

Scarborough took the game to the Hullensians on a dry, sunny autumnal afternoon on Humberside and scored within five minutes of kick-off when scrum-half Jordi Wakeham drove over near the uprights; fly-half Tom Ratcliffe added the extras for a 7-0 lead.

The Seasider’s kept the pressure on, their pack shunting the home eight back at a rate of knots at every early scrum and it was no surprise when skipper Matty Jones playing at prop powered over in the 11th minute. Ratcliffe failed to convert by the visitors led 12-0.

Hullensians winger Josh Langford was sin-binned in the 18th minute for a deliberate knock-on in the 18th minute and Ratcliffe extended the lead to 15-0 with the resulting penalty.

Scarborough had to resist and extended period of pressure on their own line in the second quarter but the Humbersiders could find a way over before back row Aaron Wilson scored late in the half and Ratcliffe converted for a 22-0 lead at the break.

Scarborough should have pressed home their advantage after the break but their lack of concentration and over-elaboration saw several try-scoring opportunities completely butchered.

Hullensians stuck manfully to their task and second row Pete Osborne closed in the 47th minute to reduce the arrears at 22-5.

Scarborough continued to overelaborate some simple opportunities but eventually their bonus point in the 58th minute when full-back Jim Perrett went over. Ratcliffe just pulled the touchline conversion but the visitors let 29-5.

Matty Jones’ men continued to make heavy going of their task with a glut of possession looking to make a plethora of unnecessary passes and ran down so many blind alleys when the simple thing would have fitted the bill.

Winger Josh Langford scored a couple of late tries for Hullensians but Scarborough never looked in real danger but the need to concentrate for longer periods of the game and be much, much more clinical.

