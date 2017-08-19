Scarborough RUFC run in seven tries in friendly victory

A good Silver Royd turnout saw Scarborough run in seven tries in an entertaining pre-season ‘friendly’ against Hemel Hempstead this afternoon.

Coached by former Scarborough skipper and coach Jason Lowde, the Hertfordshire outfit provided the opposition in a 2nd XV game which kicked off at lunchtime and was followed by a spirited clash between sides drawn from the first XV squads of both clubs.

A cracking first half saw the Seasiders race to an early 12-0 lead thanks to tries from hooker Sam Dawson and wing Harry Domett, one converted by fly-half Tom Harrison before a penalty try for the visitors reduced the arrears to five points at 12-7 with a penalty try on the half hour.

Tries from centre Tom Ratcliffe and second row Matty Oxtoby, both converted by Harrison saw Scarborough lead 26-7 at the break.

The home side were quickest out of the blocks in the second forty minutes when Dawson touched down for his second try and a 31-7 lead and completed his hat-trick with a try converted by Harrison for 38-7.

New Youth Development Officer (YDO) Aussie Jim Perrett playing at fullback completed an emphatic 43-7 home win with a spectacular try in the closing minutes.

Not a lot of knowledge can be gained from pre-season games; however, Scarborough looked to play some free flowing, running rugby which must auger well for the coming season.