Scarborough RUFC slip to defeat in final game of season

Scarborough RUFC ended their Yorkshire One season on a disappointing note with a 25-19 loss at home to struggling Selby.

Scarborough let themselves and a huge Silver Royd turnout down by, not for the first time, turning in a spineless performance on the last day of the season against a side who had won only one game on the road and four games in all and who were staring relegation in the face.

Isaac Faamau scored an early try on his final appearance for the club.

The Seasiders took an early lead with a try from number eight Isaac Faamau who was playing his last game for the club; Tom Harrison added the extras for a 7-0 lead in the seco-nd minute.

Although the game was evenly-fought, Scarborough struggled at the set pieces particularly the line-out where they lost 13 contests on their own throw. It was no surprise therefore when they conceded tries in the 13th and 35th minutes, one converted, for Selby to lead 12-7 as half-time approached.

The visitors kicked a late-first half penalty to lead 15-7 at the break.

Selby stretched their lead in the second half with an unconverted try from close-range just after the break to lead 20-7 before touchdowns by Faamau and full-back Tom Ratcliffe for Scarborough reduced the arrears to a single point at 20-19 with 12 minutes to go.

A string of first-phase mistakes were the home side’s undoing and when a penalty conceded at a scrum in midfield resulted in panic stations on their own line from the resulting penalty, Scarborough conceded a forth bonus-point try from close range to trail 25-19 with only minutes left on the clock.

A lack of mental strength, apparent motivation and composure led to a shocking defeat at the hands of a Selby side which played their hearts out and more than deserved their win.

This has been a record-breaking season for the Silver Royd club, however, this wasn’t the first time in recent memory that a Scarborough side has capitulated in a vital game and the rugby-side of a club, which is a model of professionalism and organisation in every other way, must take a long, hard look at themselves and their attitude to the game before they next step onto the paddock.