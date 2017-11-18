Scarborough seal Shield success at Selby

Scarborough moved into the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Shield with a comfortable win at Selby on a cold autumanal afternoon at Springhill Lane.

Selby bossed the opening exchanges of a lively encounter but failed to find a way through a stubborn visiting defence and their only reward for their early pressure was a penalty five minutes before the interval by fly-half Mike Goldswothy for a 3-0 lead in the 35th minute.

Stung into action, Scarborough surged ahead with tries fron Jonti Holloway and Nino Cuntino. Tom Ratcliffe converted Cutino’s effort and added a penalty for an 15-3 Scarborough lead at the break.

A lively second half saw Scarborough surge 20-3 ahead with an Aaron Wilson try on the hour.

Selby gave themselves hope with a try from wingman Ashton Dallimore, converted by full-back Scott Hunt in the 72nd minute to reduce the arrears to 10 points at 20-10.

The Seasiders clinched the game and booked themselves a home semi-final against Heath or Beverley with a late try from substitute Jack Anderson converted by Ratcliffe for what was, in the end, a comfortable 27-10 win.