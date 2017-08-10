Smith’s delight as players embrace team-building weekend

New Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith didn’t waste any time in ramping up Scarborough RUFC’s pre-season preparations after landing back in the UK following a stint in the USA.

Along with skipper Matty Jones, Smith organised a bonding weekend for the club’s players, and he was left delighted by the results.

The weekend included a round at Snainton Golf Centre, a scavenger hunt through Pickering and Thornton le Dale, paintballing in Dalby Forest, a presentation with player analysis coach Dave Beck, a full training session, camping at the club and was wrapped up with a session with Scarborough Rowing Club.

Smith said: “It was a fantastic weekend.

“The feeling I got from the club is that there was something of a divide between the first-team and the Vikings last season, and that is something we want to address.

“We had an average of 25 at each of the sessions, which was great. It got the lads working together, and it some cases working with people they wouldn’t usually work with.

“I have to thank Matty Jones for organising the bulk of the weekend, it was his brainchild and he did a great job of sorting it all out.”

Smith believes Scarborough are well-placed heading into their first pre-season friendly against Driffield on Friday evening.

“The guys have been working hard in coaching sessions with Darren Fearn, Phil Watson and Dave White, and are ready for what will be a tough game against a good Driffield side,” added Smith.