Valkyries romp to 90-point victory against Acklam

The Scarborough RUFC Valkryies rounded of their season with the 90-0 defeat of Middlesbrough-based Acklam RUFC ladies at a sun-drenched Silver Royd on Sunday.

The Scarborough ladies took an early lead through Jenna Redmond, who was returning from injury, playing for the first time at centre she powered from the Acklam 10-metre line to touch down in the second minute.

Full-back Mel Halstead converted for a 7-0 lead.

The Valkryies were the more alert of the two and tries followed from Sedgwick, Halstead(2), Redmond(2), Sam Knight and Carr.

Halstead added five conversions for a 50-0 half-time lead.

In general it was pretty one-sided stuff with the more cohesive Scarborough forwards having the upper hand, while their backs had too much pace for the plucky visitors.

Second-half tries from Redmond, who was named woman of the match, prop Laura Welburn, Jess Bray(2) and a further two from Halstead, who added another five conversions for a personal total of 40 points, saw the Silver Royd girls to a massive 90-0 win.

Credit to Acklam, who played in a determined manner but were outgunned by a Valkryies side, who finished off a frustrating season with some champagne rugby.