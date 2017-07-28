Valkyries set to host open training session

Have your say

Scarborough RUFC’s ladies team, the Valkyries, are hosting an open training session in a bid to attract more girls to play the sport.

The session takes place at Silver Royd on Monday, starting at 6.30pm.

Women and girls of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend the session.

The session will be on a non-contact basis to allow any newcomers to adapt to the sport slowly.

For more info, log onto the Valkyries Facebook page.