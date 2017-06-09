Watson ready to lead from the front in new coaching role

New Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith has drafted in the services of Phil Watson, Matty Jones and Tom Harrison into his coaching set-up.

Smith is currently based in Chicago coaching sevens, and isn’t set to return until the end of July.

Former skipper Watson will step into the breach in the absence of Smith and current captain Matty Jones, while Tom Harrison will also be involved.

Watson said: “The plan is that me and Tom Harrison will sort training while Simon is away in America.

“Matty Jones, Tom and Simon will form the coaching team once they’re all back and I will be on hand if my help is needed too.”

The Scarborough RUFC players have already reported back to Silver Royd for fitness testing, before their training will gradually be stepped up through July and August.

“We’ve had the guys who want to be considered for the first team in for fitness testing already,” added Watson.

“Everyone is really buying into Simon’s message that we need to be fitter and stronger.

“That’s something you could maybe criticise Scarborough for over the last few years, that we could have been fitter.

“It’s very early days at the moment, but there appears to be a real desire and hunger to hit the ground running and have a strong season this year.”

Scarborough’s director of rugby Mike Holder is optimistic heading into the new season.

Holder said: “We have built a team of support around Simon as the head coach of the club, not just the first team.

“We have Matty Jones coaching the forwards, Tom Harrison coaching the backs and Dave White is the strength and conditioning coach.

“Dave Beck will also continue his analysis and individual player development as well.

“There is more and more support for Simon, and we want it to succeed.

“It’s now up to the players, we have done reasonably well over recent years, but it’s time for us to step forward now and that’s down to fitness and the mental approach.”