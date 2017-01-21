Scarborough cruise to North Ribb' victory

Scarborough’s game with Yorkshire One’s bottom club didn’t have to be outstanding to follow a lacklustre British and Irish Cup game between Yorkshire Carnegie and visitors Ealing Trailfinders at Silver Royd.

However a flowing spirited encounter saw the the promotion-chasing Seasiders run in eight thrilling tries against a far from acquiescent North Ribblesdale.

Yorkshire Carnegie beat Ealing Trailfinders 14-10 in the first game of the day at Silver Royd. Picture: Dave Campbell.

Skipper Matty Jones’s side opened the scoring with less than two minutes on the clock when centre Tom Ratcliffe broke from deep, combining with full-back Matty Young to send wingman Joe Marshall over in the corner.

Centre Graeme Hogg added a terrific conversion from the touchline for 7-0.

A further touchdown in the same corner by lock Mikey Readman converted in the same manner by Hogg stretched the home lead to 14-0 in the 9th minute.

Fly-half Mick Thwaite reduced the arrears at 14-3 before Prop Nino Cutino crossed and Hogg kicked another towering touchline conversion to see Scarborough lead 21-3 at the break.

Coach Lee Douglas’s charges had struggled somewhat at the set pieces in the first half but a re-jigged scrum saw them dominate after the break running in five tries to Ribb’s one.

Hogg rounded off a terrific display with a second half try and kicked two further far-from-easy conversions in Scarborough’s 52-10 win.

First up was the British & Irish Cup tie between Yorkshire Carnegie and Ealing Trailfinders.

Ealing ran in an early try and maintained their lead at the break.

The Middlesex-based side stretched their advantage with a penalty but Carnegie moved to within three points of the visitors with a converted try at 7-10.

A late try by the Leeds-based outfit saw them run out narrow 14-10 winners of a turgid affair.