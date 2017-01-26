Scarborough RUFC look to continue winning run at Acklam

Following last Saturday’s 52-10 defeat of bottom club North Ribblesdale under the lights, Scarborough make the journey to Acklam in confident mood this Saturday.

Eighty-six points in two games, admittedly against struggling sides, is still a fair haul and although Acklam have had a resurgence in the last couple of months their 58-8 thrashing at Silver Royd in the first half of the season will still be on their minds.

Following a couple of early thrashings, including a 74-18 home thrashing in the Shield by Hullensians, Acklam recorded their first Yorkshire One win in two seasons by beating North Ribblesdale 21-17 at home on August 21.

They had to wait a further two months for a second success beating Yarnbury 29-17 in November swiftly followed by a 52-19 hammering of (at that time) promotion-chasing Hullensians who were reportedly seriously depleted by injury on the day.

Last month they won their fourth game of the season beating Keighley 27-22 at home; Keighley are one place below Scarborough in Yorkshire One as of last Saturday. So this game is undoubtedly a potential banana-skin for the Seasiders and with a scramble on for a second place finish and a play-off place, a must-win game.

For Saturday’s game Scarborough make only one change from last Saturday’s squad with second row Phil Watson out and back Joe Holliday in.