Scarborough RUFC power to home win against Yarnbury

Scarborough RUFC turned on the style in the second half to earn a 34-10 home win against Yarnbury in Yorkshire One.

This game was the quintessential ‘game of two halves’ played out in bitter but bright conditions at Silver Royd.

In a first half which would have made watching paint dry an exciting pastime, a structure-less opening quarter failed to produce a score for either side.

However when Scarborough produced a back row move at a scrum on the Yarnbury 10-metre line, slick interpassing saw flanker Drew Govier come on a diagonal run to touchdown between the uprights in the 22nd minute. Fly-half Tom Harrison added the extras for 7-0.

The Seasiders looked to extend their lead to no avail and when, from a long Yarnbury clearance up their right flank, a grubber kick split the Scarborough defence, fly-half Keiran Davies out-striped the cover to score and cut the lead to two points at 7-5.

Yarnbury looked the sharper of the sides after the break and could have taken the lead; however the Seasiders sharpened up, particularly at the breakdown where the back row had wakened from their slumber and under pressure the visitors looked less convincing.

A try from skipper Matty Jones stretched the lead to 12-5 in the 48th minute after which the floodgates opened and three further tries saw the Seasiders race to a 29-5 lead and a bonus point for scoring four tries.

Scarborough appeared to take their foot of the gas and Centre Jason Avison pulled one back for Yarnbury in the 75th minute before a try from scrum-half Jordan Wakeham settled the matter on the stroke of full-time.

Elsewhere Scarborough fought out a close game with visitors Hull University Medic at Silver Royd.

Ryan Fowler kicked two penalties and added the conversion to a penalty-try for the Vikings.