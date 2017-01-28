Scarborough RUFC prove too strong for Acklam

Scarborough always had too much for a one-dimensional Acklam side in a game played in bright, cold and windy conditions at Talbot Park, Middlesbrough.

Playing with a strong wind blowing directly down the pitch, Acklam took the game to the visitors through their forwards; driving mauls and pick-and-goes through the middle being their modus operandi.

Scarborough RUFC push on

The Seasiders soaked up the early pressure with relative ease in a scoreless first quarter before they took the lead against the run-of-play with a try from centre Tom Ratcliffe in the 25th minute.

The Teesiders continued to press but their only reward came from a penalty from skipper Dan Ashton two minutes before the break.

Scarborough struck back almost immediately when Tom Harrison scampered through the home defence to score under the posts.

The bustling fly-half converted his own effort for a 12-3 half-time lead.

Ashton landed a second penalty for the home side two minutes into the half but with the wind behind them Scarborough went on to score four unanswered tries in a somewhat one-side second half.

Skipper Matty Jones’s men showed admirable composure in an assured performance and never looked likely to slip on what was a potential banana skin.

