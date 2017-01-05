Scarborough RUFC return to action with West Leeds tester

Scarborough RUFC return to action at West Leeds on Saturday following a three-week break over the Christmas and New Year period.

The Seasiders will hopefully have recovered from the desperately disappointing injury-time defeat by league leaders Bridlington on their last outing as they face the second half of the season still within striking distance of a second place play-off slot and their first game of 2017 couldn’t be more daunting.

West Leeds was promoted as champions from Yorkshire Two having gone through season 2015/16 unbeaten in all competitions including the National Cup and the Yorkshire Shield.

However their long unbeaten run was ended when they lost their first away fixture in Yorkshire One at Old Brodleians in the second week of the season.

Since then they have climbed to second in Yorkshire One beating Scarborough 29-27 at Silver Royd in September in a game where a conversion of a late try would have earned the Seasiders a draw.

A 15-5 defeat by Bridlington was West’s only home defeat of this campaign.

Coach Lee Douglas’s 18-man squad for the trip to Leeds is missing Ethynne Terblanche and man-of-the-match against Bridlington Devin Ibanez who are both unavailable; however, young forwards Drew Govier, Aaron Wilson and Ben Martin also travel.

Lock Mikey Readman, who missed the Bridlington game returns to action.

The Vikings take on Scunthorpe Stallions at Silver Royd and include young players Joe Holliday and Tom Burton who has recovered from an injury sustained playing for the first team.

Veteran prop Tom Fish is still going strong and is also included in the squad.

Both games kick off at 2.15pm.