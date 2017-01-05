SCARBOROUGH RUFC REVIEW: Silver Royd team steady the ship

After a testing start to the 2016-17 Yorkshire One campaign, Scarborough RUFC have steadied the ship and remain on course to challenge for promotion.

Lee Douglas’ side warmed up for the season with friendly defeats against Pocklington and Driffield, and their poor form carried into their Yorkshire One opener, a 10-6 defeat on the road at Selby.

Scarborough improved to register a narrow 20-17 home win against York, their tries coming from youngsters James Leach and Jordan Wakeham, as new signing and club YDO Graham Hogg adding 10 points with the boot.

That improvement didn’t last long though, a 33-11 derby defeat at Bridlington was followed up by a narrow 29-27 loss at home to West Leeds.

The arrival of new skipper and former club YDO Matty Jones from New Zealand for a second stint at the club coincided with a 29-25 win at Yarnbury, Jones himself touching down in the victory.

This was followed up by a 10-try hammering of Acklam.

Youngster Tom Burton landed two of their tries in a resounding 68-8 success at Silver Royd.

Scarborough were hopeful of continuing their revival with the visit of Middlesbrough in the Yorkshire Shield on October 15.

The hosts were stunned by a 25-12 defeat on what proved to be a dreadful day for coach Douglas and his side, as a serious injury that ended promising youngster Leach’s season meant the game had to be finished on pitch two.

The defeat and Leach’s injury didn’t deter Scarborough from bouncing straight back as they demolished Bradford Salem 27-0 away from home and then beat Beverley 32-10.

Keighley brought their mini-revival crashing to a halt with a 19-5 win, before North Ribblesdale visited Silver Royd on Saturday November 12.

With Scarborough comfortably winning the game shortly after the half-time interval, the game was abandoned in bizarre circumstances as the referee suffered an injury and a replacement couldn’t be found.

Scarborough showed their full potential and started to motor up the Yorkshire One table as they claimed three wins on the bounce.

First they won 32-13 at Old Brodleians and then they followed that up with a 24-3 home win against Heath and a 15-8 success at Hullensians.

Once again though, Scarborough’s inconsistency reared it’s head and the Silver Royd side ended 2016 with back-to-back defeats.

York claimed a 20-13 win at Clifton Park before derby rivals Bridlington battled back to snatch a 17-15 victory.