Scarborough well beaten at West Leeds

Scarborough slid to their third consecutive defeat going down 37-15 at West Leeds in the first game of 2017.

Having turned in perhaps their best performance of the season pre-Christmas in defeat against Bridlington, the Seasiders continued their inconsistent season conceding three first-half tries against a well-drilled West back division.

Although they managed a penalty from fly-half Tom Harrison, they trailed 20-3 at the break.

Scarborough were pulled back for a forward pass which prevented an early second half try, but they were soon back on the rack and conceded three tries to trail 34-3 midway through the half.

Coach Lee Douglas’ men turned in strong fourth quarter performance with tries from winger Matty Young and number eight Isaac Faamau, one converted by Harrison to give the scoreline some respectability at 34-15.

West Leeds kicked a late penalty for a deserved 37-15 win which a well-beaten Scarborough side will quickly want to forget.

Scarborough’s second string, the Vikings, won a Silver Royd thriller this afternoon beating visitors Scunthorpe 29-24.