Silver Royd to host Carnegie’s cup decider against Ealing Trailfinders

Rugby union fans in Scarborough will be treated to an entertaining double header at Silver Royd on Saturday.

Yorkshire Carnegie come to town to take on Ealing Trailfinders in a group decider in the British & Irish Cup (2pm), before Scarborough’s 1st XV host North Ribblesdale in a rearranged Yorkshire One encounter (4.15pm).

Coach Bryan Redpath announced he’ll be leaving Carnegie at the end of the season, but that didn’t stop his side roaring to a 29-12 win at Bedford Blues to set up this Saturday’s Pool Five decider.

Following the cup clash, Scarborough will play North Ribblesdale in a re-run of their fixture in November that was postponed after an injury to the referee.

SRUFC’s operations manager Graeme Jeffrey said: “We’re delighted to welcome Yorkshire Carnegie back to Scarborough for what promises to be an exciting afternoon of rugby.

“With both sides in contention for top spot in their pool, we expect an afternoon of fast-flowing, exciting open rugby.

“It’s also great that we have our 1st XV in action straight after with their rearranged game against North Ribblesdale in Yorkshire One, so there’s twice the action for people to enjoy.”

A two-course pre-match lunch plus entry to both matches costs £20. Spaces are available. To book, contact the club on 01723 357740.

Advanced tickets are £10 adults, £5 concessions, while entry costs £12 on the day, £6 concessions.

Juniors aged 16 and under will be offered free entry.