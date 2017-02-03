Umpires' Association running training course

Scarborough & District Cricket Umpires’ and Scorers’ Association will be running a ECB ACO Level 1 training course at Staxton Cricket Club on Sundays 12, 19 and 26 March.

The first session starts at 10.30 amand the initial cost of the course is £30 which will be reimbursed by the Association to students who then take up the white coat and complete a season umpiring in the local league.

This is an ideal course for anyone, whether they just wish to learn more about umpiring, or gain a recognised qualification, and possibly umpire in the local leagues (and beyond).

Please contact our training officer Chris Rawson on 01944 71155 or email rawson40@btinternet.com or secretary Keith Local on 01723 507384 or email kmlocal2925@btinternet.com for further information or to register for the course

The Association is in desperate need of new umpires in the Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League.

Although the secretary has a short list of those who may be interested in the course he now needs confirmation from individuals that they wish to be registered.