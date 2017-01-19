Valkyries shine despite loss at Harrogate

A heavily depleted Scarborough Valkyries side suffered a 44-0 defeat against a strong Harrogate side on Sunday.

Missing influential captain Jess Bray and 10 other players, the Valkyries were dealt a further blow just 15 minutes in when Beth Rounding was forced off with an injury.

This left Scarborough with only 14 players left on the field and Harrogate took full advantage, claiming the 44-0 victory.

Playing out of position at number eight, Laura Welburn put in an impressive performance to take the player of the match honours.

She said: “The score really doesn’t reflect the game.

“We played really well and they had a very fast winger who caused us problems.

“We missed our captain Jess Bray out there too.”

The Valkyries will be looking to bounce back this weekend when they are on the road away at Morpeth.