Cinema listings

Your guide to what's on the big screen across the region this week.

Friday 7 April to Thursday 13 April



Beverley Parkway

01482 968090

Going In Style (12a): Fri 13:20 18:10 20:45; Sat Mon Tue 13:00 18:10 20:45; Sun 13:00 20:45; Wed 12:00 18:10 20:45; Thu 11:50 18:10 20:45. A Quiet Passion (12a): Fri 14:40 20:00 Sat 14:40 17:00; Sun 14:40 20:00 Mon 12:00 19:45; Tue 12:00 17:30 Wed Thu 17:00 19:45. Elle (18) In French with English subtitles, Fri Sat 19:45 Sun 19:30 Mon 14:40. The Boss Baby (U): 3D, Fri 15:10; Sat Sun 17:30; Mon-Wed 10:15. 2D, Fri 12:45 17:30; Sat Sun 10:30 12:45 15:10; Mon Wed Thu 12:45 15:10 17:30; Tue 12:30 14:10 16:35. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U): Fri 12:15 15:50 Sat-Mon & Wed 10:30 12:30; Tue 10:30 15:00 Thu 10:00 12:35. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U): Fri 15:55 Sat Sun 10:00 13:10 ; Mon-Thu 10:45 13:10. Ghost In The Shell (12a): Fri 13:00 17:40 20:15; Sat Sun Tue 15:25 17:40 20:15; Mon 15:25 17:40; Wed 14:25 17:40 20:15; Thu 14:25 17:30 20:30. Power Rangers (12a): Fri 17:00 Sat 14:15 Sun 15:20 ; Mon Tue 14:45 Wed 14:50 Thu 14:10. Kong Skull Island (12a): Fri 12:10 Sat 15:25 20:00 Sun 12:30; Mon-Thu 15:25. Beauty & The Beast (PG): 3D, Fri 17:50; Sat-Tue 10:00 17:50; Wed Thu 20:00. 2D, Fri 13:50 16:50 19:50; Sat-Tue 10:50 13:50 16:50 19:50; Wed Thu 11:15 14:15 17:15. Life (15): Fri -Wed 20:30.Free Fire (15): Fri 14:45 Sat 12:05 Mon 17:30 Tue 20:20. Opens Wednesday 12th April, Fast & Furious 8 (12a): Wed 11:30 14:35 17:45 20:15; Thu 11:00 14:35 17:45 20:15. Little Penguins – Moana (PG): Sat & Sun 10:15. Admission only £2, (Children & accompanying adults). Senior Screen – Jackie (15), Denial (12a): Thu @ 10:30 - Open 9:45, admission only £4 including a brew and biscuits. Beverley Film Society presents Embrace Of The Serpent (12a): Thu @ 19:30.

Malton Palace Cinema

01653 600 008

Beauty and The Beast PG, 7.30pm Fri; 3.05pm and 7.30pm Sat and Sun; 11am, 4pm and 7.30pm Mon; 11am and 4pm Tue. Boss Baby, U, 2D 1.15pm and 5.20pm Fri; 1pm and 5.30pm Sat and Sun; 11am, 1.30pm Mon to Thu. 3D, 3.20pm Fri, Sat and Sun; 3.45pm Mon to Thu. Fast & Furious 8, 12A, 4.30pm and 7.45pm Wed and Thu. Going in Style, 12A, 1pm, 3.15pm and 7.45pm Fri; 7.45pm Sat and Sun; 6pm and 8.15pm Mon to Thu. Smurfs The Lost Village, U, 2D, 5.30pm Fri; 1.15pm and 5.35pm Sat and Sun; 1.45pm Mon to Thu; 11am Wed and Thu.

SCREEN 3 (12 seats, booking advised)

Beauty and The Beast, PG, 5pm Fri; 8pm Wed and Thu. Fast & Furious 8, 12A, 1.15pm Wed and Thu. Going in Style, 12A, 1pm and 5pm Sat and Sun; 1.15pm Monday and Tuesday; 4pm Wed and Thu. Power Rangers, 12A, 7.45pm Fri, Sat and Sun; 5.10pm and 7.45pm Mon and Tue; 10.45am Wed and Thur. Smurfs, The Lost Village, U, 1pm and 3pm Fri; 3pm Sat and Sun; 11.15am and 3.15pm Mon and Tue; 6pm Wed and Thu.

Scarborough Plaza

01723 507567

Boss Baby (U): Daily at 1pm and 6pm. Ghost In The Shell (12A): Friday to Tuesday at 3.30pm. Beauty And The Beast (PG): Friday to Tuesday evenings at 8pm. Saturday to Thursday mats at 10.30am. Fast And Furious 8 (12A): Tuesday 11.45pm. Wednesday and Thursday at 3.30pm and 8.30pm. (Full Advance Screenings).

Whitby Pavilion

01947 458899

Smurfs - The Lost Village U, Fri 4.30; Sat 10.30; Sun 11am; Mon-Wed 1pm; Thurs 2.30pm; Kong – Skull Island 12A, Fri, Sat, 7.30; Mon-Wed 3pm.

Teesside showcase

0871 220 1000

Beauty And The Beast 3D PG. 7.30, 10.09; Boss Baby 3D U 11.10, 1.17, 1.50, 3.57, 4.20, 6.27; Going In Style 12A, 11.15, 1.21, 1.45, 3.51, 4.15, 6.21, 7.05, 9.11, 9.30, 11.36; Fast & Furious 8 12A, 1.00, 3.46, 4.05, 6.51, 7.15, 10.01, 10.25, 1.11; Power Rangers 12A, 10.00, 12.34, 1.00, 3.34, 4.00, 6.34, 7.00, 9.34; Resident Evil – The Final Chapter 15, 9.45, 12.01; Kong – Skull Island 2D 12A, 10.30, 12.58, 1.35, 4.03, 4.25, 6.53, 7.30, 9.58, 10.30, 12.58; Beauty And The Beast 2D PG, 11.00, 1.39, 2.00, 4.39, 5.00, 7.39, 8.00, 10.39; Boss Baby 2D U, 11.40, 1.47, 2.20, 4.27, 4.50, 6.57, 7.20, 9.27, 9.55, 12.02; Get Out 15, 7.30, 9.44, 10.05, 12.19; Smurfs – The Lost Village 2D PG , 11.15, 1.15, 2.00, 4.00, 4.45, 6.45; Life 15, 9.40, 11.54; Table 19 12A, 11.20, 1.27, 1.50, 3.57, 4.20, 6.27, 7.10, 9.17; Fast & Furious 8 12A, 1.30, 4.16, 4.35, 7.21, 7.45, 10.31; Ghost In The Shell 2D 15, 11.35, 2.00, 2.20, 4.45, 5.05, 7.30, 7.50, 10.15, 10.35, 1.00; Logan 15, 8.20, 11.10; Peppa Pig – My First Cinema Experience U, 10.30, 12.13, 12.30, 2.13, 2.30, 4.13, 4.30, 6.13, 6.15, 7.58; Beauty And The Beast 2D PG, 1.00, 3.39, 4.00, 6.39, 7.00, 9.39, 10.00, 12.39; Fast & Furious 8 12A, 8.15, 11.01; Boss Baby 2D U, 12.10, 2.17, 2.50, 4.57, 5.20, 7.27.