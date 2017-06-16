10 of the best: Your guide to must see events this week

1 The Jacksons

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Saturday June 17

The Jacksons are at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Legendary soul pop group The Jacksons are ready to give their fans a memorable night at Scarborough Open Air Theatre as they celebrate 50 hit-making years. Marlon said: “We’ve always strived to give 200 per cent, to give our fans our best. This will be an energetic show with as many of our hits as we can fit within a 90-minute show.”

Tickets: 01723 818111

2 Howard Beaumont

Scarborough Spa

Organist Howard Beaumont will be playing his 30th season at the seaside venue. He will play up to three performances per week until Friday September 15. Afternoon sessions, runon Wednesday and Thursday from 2.30pm. Enjoy showstoppers and light classics in the Sun Court.

On Friday Howard hosts a coffee dance, ballroom, Latin and sequence, from 10.30am – 12.30pm.

Tickets: 01723 821888

3 The Dalesmen Singers

South Cliff Methodist Church, Monday June 19 at 7.45pm

The concert is part of the summer season at the church. The Dalesmen Singers will be led by musical director Stephen Maltby and accompanist Ann Hartley.

The choir will sing a wide choice of music. In aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tickets on door

4 Great Yorkshire Bike Ride

Saturday June 17

The Great Yorkshire Bike Ride is an annual 70-mile sponsored charity cycle ride from Wetherby to Filey. This ride takes place in some of Yorkshire’s best countryside to the coast. Cost of entry £17.50 per rider and £27 for an entry plus transport back for you and your bike to Wetherby.

www.gybr.co.uk

5 4 Yorkshire Post Motor Show

Castle Howard, Ryedale, Sunday June 18 from 10am to 5pm

Castle Howard’s North Lawn is the perfect showcase for the hundreds of classic cars, vintage vehicles and modern motors,with a fantastic view of the Great Lake and North York Moors beyond.

A programme of family entertainment takes places in the display arena on the South Event Field, which is a short walk from the North Lawn. Here the House makes a magnificent backdrop and visitors to the show can enjoy a variety of displays.

Also acres or parkland, gardens and playground.

www.castlehoward.co.uk

6 Pick Your Own

Various locations including

Grange Farm Fruits, Alison Lane Ulrome, Near Driffield. Open June till August for strawberries and raspberries. Payment: cash only. Homemade jan. Home grown new potatoes, local honey, chutneys, pickles and local rapeseed oil.

Open seven days per week from 10am to 6pm

7 Scalby Fair

Scalby village, Saturday June 17 from noon

There will be 60 plus stalls, with prizes for the best dressed stall. The fair will have several children’s rides, Punch and Judy, falcons and hawks, face painting, Magic Mike’s magic show, dancers, and music.There is a children’s fancy dress parade which takes place at 3pm. There is no age limit and prizes to be won.

Tickets can be bought on the dor

8 Lunchtime lectures with Tim Tubbs

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, Tuesday June 20, 1pm

Gladys Aylward is the subject of today’s lecture. A London parlour maid of little education, with an unshakeable vocation to become a missionary in China, Aylward overcame every obstacle and crossed Asia by train in the troubled 1930s, rising above challenge upon challenge, to preach the gospel under impossible conditions, and conduct a ragged collection of child refugees to safety.

Cost £5

9 Wildlife watching

Dalby Forest, near Pickering every Monday until September 25

Experience the unique thrill of seeing forest wildlife from a purpose built hide. Sessions will be run by Hidden Horizons and will take place weeky.

Admission charges

10 Spa Orchestra

Scarborough Spa

There is a full programme of morning and evening concerts until September. The orchestra never repeats exactly the same concerts.

Tickets: 01723 821888