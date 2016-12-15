Clark and Mads are added to Scarborough Jazz Festival line up

Two more artistes have been announced for Scarborough Jazz Festival next yera, which will be the 15th anniversary of Yorkshire’s premier jazz weekender.

Percussionist Clark Tracey, who will perform with the Stan Tracey Legacy Big Band, and Danish saxophone star Mads Mathias have been added to a growing list of artistes for the early autumn festival.

Pianist Stan Tracey who died in 2013 was an outstanding figure in the jazz world and was known as the ‘Grandfather of British Jazz’. Stan performed three times at Scarborough Jazz festival, but now his music continues to live and develop thanks to the continued enthusiasm and dedication of Stan’s son Clark.

A leading UK drummer and bandleader, Clark is putting together the Stan Tracey Legacy Big Band (15 players for the 15th festival!). It is crammed with British talent and will prove the perfect finish to the festival Saturday night.

Also set to perform is Mads Mathias. Already somewhat of a star in his native Denmark, Mads is a vocalist/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who has captured the hearts of music lovers with his charismatic performances, spirited personality and creative original songs.

Festival director Mike Gordon was knocked out when he heard him perform earlier this year.

Mike said: “He is incredibly charismatic, talented and he captivated the audience. A major star in Denmark and I’m sure he is heading for international recognition.

“His quartet will be a festival highlight.”

Clark and Mads join the outstanding pianist Jason Rebello and rising star vocalist Polly Gibbons as the growing line-up for Scarborough Jazz Festival 2017 continues.

The festival takes place from Friday September 22 to Sunday September 24 at Scarborough Spa.

Tickets are priced at £87 (earlybird) and £92 (general sale).

Tickets are available from www.scarboroughjazzfestival.co.uk or the Scarborough Spa box office on 01723 821888.