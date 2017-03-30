Duo set to launch 18th Musicport festivtal

The launch of this year’s annual Musicport Festival features the Yorkshire duo O’Hooley and Tidow.

They return to the scene of one of their very earliest gigs when they supported Jim Moray and his band at The Coliseum in 2008.

They have since appeared at several Musicport festivals and become one of the most popular and critically acclaimed acts on the folk scene.

With a host of acclaimed albums their engaging stage presence and humour alongside their harmonies and Belinda’s extraordinarily brilliant piano-playing ensures each of their concert is one to remember.

Because Whitby holds a special place in their hearts this is likely to be a particularly memorable night.

With a personal invite from Billy Bragg to play Glastonbury, sessions on 6 Music and Radio 2, five-star reviews and a feature in The Guardian they are regarded as one of British folk’s mightiest combinations’ (Mojo).

Their latest album, Shadows has earned them a place in Mojo’s Top 10 Folk Albums of 2016 for the third time (Silent June, 2010, The Hum, 2014) and their third BBC Radio 2 Folk Award nomination for Best Duo the result of which which will be announced on April 5.

Belinda accompanied chart-topping Rufus Wainwright at 2016 Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Support on the night comes from excellent young Whitby singer-songwriter Mackie who has just been confirmed on the line-up of Rhythmtree Festival on the Isle Of Wight this summer, a booking which came about as a direct result of his Musicport performance last year.

As it is the launch gig for the festival there will be the last chance to buy early bird festival tickets on the night when the main headlining acts for the October weekend.

The 18th festival runs from Friday October 20 and Sunday October 22 .

Organiser Jim McLaughlin said “I think this will definitely be a night to remember with two of our favourite acts , acts that we believe in and have helped along the way.

“We’ll be announcing some really exciting news about the acts who will be with us later in the year. We also will be letting people know of a new way for local acts to be involved and perform at the festival”

The launch night is at the Coliseum on Friday April 21 at 8pm.

Musicport’s open mic session at Whitby Pavilion is on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.

The sessions are held in the cafe and entry is free.