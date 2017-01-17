Elbow to play summer Dalby Forest gig

Elbow is the latest band to announce dates as part of Forest Live, where acts perform in woodland settings around the country as part of the summer concert series promoted by the Forestry Commission.

Elbow’s rise over the past two decades has seen them become one of the most important bands in contemporary British music.

Since debut album, 2001’s Asleep At The Back their stature has grown with subsequent releases such as Cast of Thousands, Leaders Of The Free World, The Seldom Seen Kid, Build A Rocket Boys and 2014’s The Take Off And Landing Of Everything that debuted at the top of the UK charts.

Front man Guy Garvey’s story-telling lyrics have honed their unique identity and sound to establish the band a passionate fan base and critical acclaim on their musical journey including two Ivor Novellos and a BRIT award for Best British Band.

Renowned for the intimacy of their live shows, stand-out gigs include Glastonbury Festival’s sunset slot with a trio of sets on the Pyramid Stage and taking part in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.

The band will play Dalby Forest On Saturday June 24.

Tickets £41.50 (plus £4.65 booking fee) available from 9am on Friday January 20 from the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music