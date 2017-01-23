From jazz to ska – add to festival sounds

Stunning! Memorable! Full of surprises! That’s what they will be saying about the opening of this year’s Scarborough Jazz Festival by the New York Brass Band.

The band is a powerful team of some of Yorkshire’s finest musicians packing an arsenal of percussion, sax, trumpets, trombones and sousaphone with a varied repertoire.

It will bring a broad range of styles from jazz to pop, reggae to funk and New Orleans to ska.

New York Brass has had a busy few years, playing all over the UK and Europe including Glastonbury Festival, Paradiso Amsterdam, Wembley Stadium, Lords Cricket Ground, Le Tour de France in Yorkshire and Cork Jazz Festival.

Scarborough Jazz Festival runs from Friday September 22 to Saturday September 24. Tickets from the Spa box office: 01723 821888.