Gilbert O’Sullivan date at York Grand Opera House

Gilbert O’Sullivan is on his way to the region – he plays Grand Opera House, York, on Monday March 20.

The Irish singer-songwriter is best known for his early 1970s hits Alone Again (Naturally), Clair and Get Down. The music magazine Record Mirror voted him the No. 1 UK male singer of 1972.

Worldwide he has charted 16 top 40 records including six number one songs, the first of which was 1970’s Nothing Rhymed. Such was his popularity in the early 1970s that Matrimony, an airplay and live favourite from his debut album Himself, remains one of his most famous compositions despite never having been a hit single (except in The Netherlands where it hit No. 4 in the charts).

In 1980, after a five-year hiatus, he returned to his old record label, CBS. The first single, What’s in a Kiss?, reached No 19 in the UK.

Box Office: 0844 871 3024

Online Booking: www.atgtickets.com/york