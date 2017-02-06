Hut People get series started

Musicport kick off tis year’s concert series with the champions of the standing ovation, The Hut People.

The band is gaining more and more of a reputation as one of the hottest and most entertaining world/folk acts touring today.

Taking the audience on a musical journey around the world, English instrumental duo the Hut People have over the past few years proved to be one of the most unique, entertaining and best-loved acts on the UK folk scene.

Mixing global rhythms with folk tunes from Quebec to Spain, Scandinavia to Sussex and everywhere in between, the music is perfectly formed and embellished with the driving accordion and a mind-boggling array of exotic percussion.

Accordionist Sam Pirt also performs with 422 and is an experienced musician who is well established within the folk circuit.

Percussionist Gary Hammond has for the past 12 years recorded and toured with The Beautiful South. He also worked with Nina Simone and has been a part of many other groups and collaborations.

The Hull-based duo’s first studio album was released in January 2010 entitled Home Is Where The Hut Is.

Their 2014 album Cabinet Of Curiosities garnered even more critical acclaim.

Support comes from Scarborough-based Tom Townsend, the winner of Gold Award for Best Local Musician in Scarborough.

The concert is at Whitby Pavilion cafe on Wednedesday March 1 at 7.30pm. Tickets from Musicport Shop, Whitby Pavilion or on the door.