Keith recreates the song of Leonard Cohen at Woodend gig

Enigmatic and sub-textural, songwriter Leonard Cohen was an unflinching character, with an exact sense of prose, a wry humour and courage to wrestle with the unspoken, forgiving human frailty with the brush of each line.

His music befriended an entire generation and so the announcement of his passing has truly marked the end of an era. He challenged us to listen more carefully, speak more thoughtfully, think more deeply and recognise our own humanity.

With a reputation of performing in this exact way and with an undying love of the ‘pure song’ Keith James gives you a concert of Cohen’s amazing material in an intimate and sensitive style, exposing the solitary inner strength of his greatest songs in their original form.

He is at Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, on Friday February 17 at 7.30pm.