Lauren Housley in rare gig at Woodend, Scarborough

One of the contenders for the stand out up and coming act of 2016 has to be Lauren Housley – the next musician to play a session at Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough.

Fresh from playing a headlining slot at The Brooklyn Bowl for this years Bluesfest at the O2 Arena, Lauren is now hitting the road to play some rare and intimate shows.

Expect to hear songs from Lauren’s upcoming and eagerly anticipated album, The Beauty of This Life, with a fair few stories about the ‘making of’.

Her previous releases have received supoprt at BBC Radio 2 by the likes of Chris Evans, the late Terry Wogan, Jeremy Vine, Bob Harris and Robert Elms.

This performance will be a rare opportunity to see Lauren perform her songs in an intimate trio line-up. Featuring Thomas Dibb (guitar/piano) and Mark Lewis (bass.guitar), complete with a beautiful blend of voices in three-part harmony.

The gig is on Friday January 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10. Ring Woodend on 01723 384500 or visit www.laurenhousley.eventbrite.co.uk to book