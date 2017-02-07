Line up for Scarborough Jazz Festival at the Spa

The full line up has been announced for this year’s Scarborough Jazz Festival, which will take place at Scarborough Spa from Friday September 22 to Sunday September 24.

From big bands to songsters, rising stars to something different, festival director Mike Gordon has designed a programme of top quality acts for the 15th anniversary.

Polly Gibbons

Composer, arranger and trombonist Mike Gibbs is a coup for the festival, as he performs with the Hans Koller 17-piece Big Band as part of his 80th birthday celebration. Mike’s pulsating compositions blend the colours of Africa, Charles Ives, Messaien and rock into a unique jazz style.

Another band set for the weekend is the Clark Tracey’s Stan Tracey Legacy Big Band. Pianist Stan Tracey, who died in 2013, was an outstanding figure in the jazz world and was known as the ‘Grandfather of British Jazz’. Stan performed three times at Scarborough Jazz Festival. His music continues to live and develop thanks to the continued enthusiasm and dedication of Stan’s son Clark.

Polly Gibbons will perform with her quartet on the Sunday evening. Polly is one of the most respected and talked about young singer/songwriters of her generation. With warm, rich, soulful vocals and innate blues sensibility, Polly has been likened to many of the jazz and soul greats.

Another songster for the lineup is Mads Mathias, where he too will perform with his quartet. A vocalist/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, he has captured the hearts of music lovers with his charismatic performances, spirited personality and creative original songs.

Mads Mathias

Jason Rebello and the Janette Mason Trio are two keyboard virtuosos for the weekend.

Jason has appeared with many notable artistes including Bud Shank, Wayne Shorter and Gary Burton. He’s also recorded with Sting and performed several classical concerts with the Nice Symphony Orchestra and the Halle Orchestra.

Janette Mason is one of UK jazz’s well-kept secrets: a pianist, arranger and composer, she has worked as a musical director for artists as diverse as Oasis and Robert Wyatt. Expect a piano trio that is innovative, punchy and accessible, that plays cool grooves, interesting time scapes, funky synths and a cinematic texture.

Get The Blessing “may well be the most original and exciting band on the British scene at the moment,” said Jazzwise Magazine.

The New York Marching Band will be the opening act for the festival. The band is a powerful team of some of Yorkshire’s finest musicians packing an arsenal of percussion, sax, trumpets, trombones and sousaphone. They will be followed by the winners of the 2016/17 Jazz North Introduces Award Wandering Monster.

There will be a variety of swinging modern jazz too, including performances from Clarinet Maestros, Gilad Atzmon, Alan Barnes and the Lowest Common Denominator, Hexagonal, Loire Funk All Stars, Nicolas Meier Quartet, Nikki Iles & Stan Sultzman, and Seven Pieces of Silver.

It wouldn’t be Scarborough Jazz Festival without the legendary Alan Barnes. Renowned for his off-the-cuff sharp wit on the microphone, he returns as Compere for his 14th consecutive year.

The lineup…

Clarinet Maestros (Ken Peplowski & Julian Stringle)

Clark Tracey’s Stan Tracey Legacy Band

Gilad Atzmon, Alan Barnes & The Lowest Common Denominator

Get The Blessing

Hexagonal playing McCoy and Mseleku

Janette Mason Trio

Jason Rebello

Loire Funk All Stars featuring Gareth Lockrane

Mads Mathias Quartet

Mike Gibbs 80th Birthday Celebration with the Hans Koller 17 piece Big Band

New York Marching Band (James Lancaster)

Nicolas Meier Quintet

Nikki Iles & Stan Sultzman

Polly Gibbons Quartet

Seven Pieces of Silver

Wandering Monster

Compere: Alan Barnes

TTickets are priced at £87 (Earlybird) and £92 (General Sale). Tickets are available from www.scarboroughjazzfestival.co.uk or the Scarborough Spa box office 01723 821888.