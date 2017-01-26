Nashville night of country at Scarborough Spa

Step in to A Country Night in Nashville at Scarborough Spa on Friday October 6.

The show will recreate the scenes of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music.

Guests will be transported on a musical journey through the history of Country, featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present.

Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to the Dixie Chicks and Willie Nelson to Kacey Musgraves will be showcased by the vocals of Dominic Halpin, Shelly Quarmby and their fabulous backing band, the Hurricanes.

With songs including Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Sweet Home Alabama, Don’t Rock The Jukebox, Need you Now, 9-5, Don’t Worry Baby to name just a few, this incredible celebration of country music is a night not to be missed.

Tickets for A Country Night in Nashville are on sale now.

Tickets available from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or on 01723 821888.