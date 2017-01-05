A new season of lunchtime concerts at Scarborough Library in Vernon Road start on Thursday January 12 with a programme of music performed by pianist Frank James.

“I will be presenting more life stories including the Tchaikovsky Story and Great Pianists of our Time. Also in our programme we have Love and Marriage in which Bernadette Billington makes a wedding bouquet to music,” said concert organiser Maria Billington.

All concerts are on Thursday at 12.30pm and admission is by donation.

The rest of the season runs:

January 19: Rebecca Kelly Evans, soprano, with Frank James

January 26: Samantha Holden, soprano, with Frank James.

February 2: Paul Hudson (bass) with Frank James

February 9: Michelle Roth, soprano, and Frank James

February 16: Great Pianists of our Time with Frank James and Maria Billington, narrator.

February 23: the Tchaikovsky Story with Frank James and Maria Billington.

March 2: Ione Cumming, soprano, and Frank James.

March 9: Composers Lives with Frank James and Maria Billington.

March 16: Catherine Sign, flute, with Frank James

March 23: the Chopin Story with Frank James (piano) and Maria (narrator).

March 30: Howard Beaumont, organ.

April 6: Love and Marriage with florist Bernadette Billington, violinist Phillip Mindenhall, narrator Maria Billington and pianist Frank James.

April 13: Eleanor Audet, soprano, and Frank James, piano.

April 20: Great Violinists of our Time’with violinist Phillip Mindenhall, narrator Maria Billington and pianist Frank James.

April 27: Stars and Stripes with soprano Michelle Roth, violinist Phillip Mindenhall, narrator Maria Billington and pianist Frank James.