Rock with Dakotas and laugh with Bernie

Original artistes of the 1960s and 70s are to descend on Scarborough Spa with the Rockin’ & Rolling with Laughter Tour.

The show, which comes to the Spa’s theatre on Saturday 21 October, will feature the Merseybeats, the Dakotas, Beryl Marsden, Mick Miller and Berni Flint.

The Merseybeats, were a regular at the prestigious Liverpool Cavern Club. They have performed alongside The Beatles, Gerry & The Pacemakers plus other similar acts of the Liverpool music scene from that era.

This live show mixes the best of TV... Opportunity Knocks, the Cilla Black Show, New Faces, the Comedians, Ready Steady Go, Top of the Pops and for added flavour a never, seen before feature about the world famous Cavern Club, Liverpool.

Tickets are on sale from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or on 01723 821888.