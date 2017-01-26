Showaddywaddy return to Scarborough Spa with hit tour

After a successful show in 2016, the 1970s rock and roll sensations Showaddywaddy will return to Scarborough Spa this summer.

The band, who have been in the music business for more than 40 years, will bring their tour to the Grand Hall on Saturday July 1.

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than 20 million records and their live show features all of their biggest hits.

These include Under The Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes.

Jo Ager, Scarborough Spa’s general manager said: “Showaddywaddy’s show was brilliantly received last year and we have had a number of requests for them to return, we are looking forward to another high energy performance.”

Tickets on sale from January 27 at 9am on 01723 821888 or from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk