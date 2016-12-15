Search

The Jerseys stop at Scarborough Spa

The Jerseys will be in Scarborough next year

The Jerseys will be in Scarborough next year

The sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will fill Scarborough Spa’s theatre next year when The Jerseys bring their show Oh What A Nite to the venue.

Direct from Viva Blackpool, The Jerseys will bring beautiful acappellas and sublime harmonies on Thursday March 30.

Guests can expect a celebration of the timeless music from the 100 million album selling Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the Drifters, the Stylistics, Beach Boys.

The boys will perform Sherry, Walk Like A Man, My Eyes Adored You, the Snake, Band of Gold, My Girl, September before finishing off with headline hit Oh What A Night

This is a celebration of fantastic music performed by an array of talent, joined on stage by host Leye D Johns and the Viva Showgirl Dancers giving this production extra sparkle, comedy and a Vegas style atmosphere.

Tickets on sale Friday December 16 from 9am: 01723 821888.