The Jerseys stop at Scarborough Spa

The sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will fill Scarborough Spa’s theatre next year when The Jerseys bring their show Oh What A Nite to the venue.

Direct from Viva Blackpool, The Jerseys will bring beautiful acappellas and sublime harmonies on Thursday March 30.

Guests can expect a celebration of the timeless music from the 100 million album selling Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the Drifters, the Stylistics, Beach Boys.

The boys will perform Sherry, Walk Like A Man, My Eyes Adored You, the Snake, Band of Gold, My Girl, September before finishing off with headline hit Oh What A Night

This is a celebration of fantastic music performed by an array of talent, joined on stage by host Leye D Johns and the Viva Showgirl Dancers giving this production extra sparkle, comedy and a Vegas style atmosphere.

Tickets on sale Friday December 16 from 9am: 01723 821888.