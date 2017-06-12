The Libertines to play Scarborough Spa

British rock band The Libertines have announced a new tour, which will stop off at Scarborough Spa later this year.

The London four-piece will perform live in the venue’s Grand Hall on Tuesday September 26, as part of theTiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour - a unique run of shows that will only be performed at seven British seaside towns.

The Libertines, which features Peter Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell, released their third album Anthems For Doomed Youth in September 2015. The album, which was recorded in Thailand, entered the UK Album Charts at No. 3 and received great critical applause on its release.

In 2015 The Libertines headlined The Reading and Leeds Festivals, T In The Park, along with festivals across Europe in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Mexico, The Netherlands and Hong Kong. The Libertines embarked on their biggest UK tour to date in 2017 with seven arena shows finishing at the O2 in London on January 30.

Their visit to Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall will certainly be an intimate performance, giving fans a unique opportunity to see the band like they’ve never seen them before.

Tickets for The Libertines at Scarborough Spa go on presale on Thursday June 15 at 9am, and on general sale on Friday June 16 at 9am.

Tickets will be available from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or via the Scarborough Spa box office (01723 821888).