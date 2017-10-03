PREVIEW: Tony Christie is on his way to Doncaster Dome - homecoming show October 13

He's been to Amarillo, down every avenue and alleyway - but singing legend Tony Christie is coming home to entertain fans at Doncaster Dome on Friday, October 13.

BUY TICKETS: Standard tickets are £25,may be subject to fees. Buy in person, call the box office on 01302 537704 or 01302 538584, or visit www.dclt.co.uk.

The Conisbrough born 74-year old is celebrating a 50-year recording career with a show full of greatest hits including Las Vegas, I Did What I Did For Maria, Solitaire, Walk Like A Panther, Avenues and Alleyways and signature tune (Is This the Way To) Amarillo.

But the white-haired Godfather of show business, who still dresses immaculately, also delivers songs from new albums, along with wonderful anecdotes.

Anthony Fitzgerald became Tony Christie after watching Julie Christie in 1965 film Darling and he pays tribute to his Irish roots as guest vocalist with Celtic quartet Ranagri, his special guests.

He describes Amarillo a blessing, not a curse.

The national treasure said: "I've been asked many times if I'm sick of singing that song. I just wish Neil Sedaka had given me another 10 like it, as big.

"I finish the show with it. You can't follow it."

After a career now spanning an incredible six decades the says he isn't planning to hang up his microphone any time soon.

"I will be doing more recordings. While ever I am able to sing I will carry on.