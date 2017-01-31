A world first as ballet company presents Casanova’s story

Northern Ballet is bringing history’s most notorious lover to life with its new ballet Casanova which premières in Leeds next month.

The company will transport audiences to 18th century Venice, telling the story of the infamous Italian adventurer in a seductive masquerade of passion and politics.

The World Première for Casanova will be held at Leeds Grand Theatre from March 11 to March 18.

In Northern Ballet’s Casanova the fiercely intellectual Giacomo Casanova leads a controversial life consumed by his desires. He dabbles in careers as a scam artist, violinist, alchemist and church cleric but with a penchant for gambling and women, his exploits lead him into scandal and excess, resulting in imprisonment and exile.

The company will premeire The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas later this year.

Tickets are on sale from 0844 848 2700.