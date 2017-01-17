Anita Harris joins Rat Pack tribute

Theatre legend Anita Harris comes to Scarborough Spa when she stars in a Rat Pack tribute show alongside one of the world’s greatest Sinatra interpreters on Sunday October 22 at 7.30pm.

Anita whose hit recordings include Just Loving You and the Anniversary Waltz’ is perhaps best known for her numerous appearances in movies including the Carry On series and on stage in the West End with her acclaimed performance as Grizabella in Cats.

In this production, she brings her own salute to Judy Garland to the stage for the first time.

Fans of the Rat Pack will know that Judy Garland was an original member of the Holmby Hills Rat Pack alongside Sinatra and his pals and went on to perform with Frank, Dean and Sammy many times

The other cast members include Des Coleman (Lenny from Eastenders) as Sammy Davis Jnr, Paul Drakeley (Inside Out) as Dean Martin and Ol’ Blue Eyes himself in the shape of one of the world’s greatest Sinatra interpreters David Alacey (Lovejoy).

Tickets on sale now on 01723 821888.